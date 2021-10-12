2,366 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.24 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

