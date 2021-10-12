2,378 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 864,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

