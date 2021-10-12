25,000 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 774,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,490. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.