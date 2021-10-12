$298.04 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report sales of $298.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $238.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after buying an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGTI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 182,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,275. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

