$3.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the highest is $3.57. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLT stock opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 91.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 76,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

