3,296 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Yum China by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

