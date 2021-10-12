$330.33 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $330.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.98 million to $339.93 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

AZEK traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 2,644,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -424.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in The AZEK by 239.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 122.2% during the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $34,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The AZEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

