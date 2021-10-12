$37.75 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $37.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $40.58 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 2,192,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,322. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.