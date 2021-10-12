$378.11 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $378.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $384.23 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

