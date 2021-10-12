3D L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of PZD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 32,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,991. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

