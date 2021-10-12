3D L Capital Management LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 6,808,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728,348 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. 1,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,960. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

