3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 237,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,760. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

