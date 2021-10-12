3D L Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NULG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. 577,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.09.

