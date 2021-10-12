$4.23 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Cummins reported earnings of $3.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $232.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

