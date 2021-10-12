416,351 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 416,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.