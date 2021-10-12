44,727 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,820. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

