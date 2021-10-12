$473.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post sales of $473.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.90 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $300.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

