4,779 Shares in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Novan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

