$49.76 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce sales of $49.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $193.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,127. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.