$506.94 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce sales of $506.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.20 million and the highest is $544.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $593.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 697,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.