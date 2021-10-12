51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 51job were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 51job by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

JOBS opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.67.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.