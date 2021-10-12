$53.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report $53.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the lowest is $53.02 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 7,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,056. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

