54,890 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,440,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,290. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.