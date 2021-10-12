55,000 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.