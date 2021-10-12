5,815 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SV. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SV opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

