5,896 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

