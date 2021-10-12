$742.23 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $742.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $722.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.60 million. Copart reported sales of $592.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.14. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.97.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

