$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post sales of $8.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $9.45 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 2,796,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

