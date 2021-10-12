$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report sales of $96.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $97.19 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $90.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AVID stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 297,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

