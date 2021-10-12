A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,645. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

