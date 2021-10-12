Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 312 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 5.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $254.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day moving average is $267.49.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

