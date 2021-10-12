Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.67. Activision Blizzard also posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. 6,640,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

