Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 39.5% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $856,471.09 and $377,983.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,422.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.65 or 0.06260380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00308862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.01050601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00497648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00379223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00298939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005006 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

