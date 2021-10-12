Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,208,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

