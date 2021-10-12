Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ADEVF stock remained flat at $$17.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

