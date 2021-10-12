Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA stock remained flat at $$17.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.