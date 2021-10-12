Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $30,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Adient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Adient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

