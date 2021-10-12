Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Cut to “Sell” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

