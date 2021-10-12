Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

