Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,486,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,009 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after buying an additional 97,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

