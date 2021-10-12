Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. 5,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

Several research firms have commented on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

