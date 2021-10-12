Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

