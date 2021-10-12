Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
