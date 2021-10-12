Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

