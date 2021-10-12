Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:LEAD opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

