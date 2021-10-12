Advisory Services Network LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

