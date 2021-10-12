Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $201.79 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.34 and its 200-day moving average is $351.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

