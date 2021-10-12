Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.