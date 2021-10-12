Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 9,900 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Orange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Orange by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

