Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.38 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $182.13.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

