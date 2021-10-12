Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $140,298,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after acquiring an additional 894,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $29,236,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $17,547,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.